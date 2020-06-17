21-year-old Ankush Thakur from Himachal’s Hamirpur among 20 soldiers killed in Indo-China faceoff in Ladakh

Hamirpur : A pall of gloom descended on the native village of sepoy Ankush Thakur when the news of his death in a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh was received on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old sepoy was recruited into the Punjab Regiment in 2018 and was a resident of Karohta, a village in Bhoranj sub division. His father and grandfather had also served in the Indian Army.

Thakur has a younger brother who is studying in Class 6.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash between India and China on Monday night in the Galwan Valley. As soon as information about his martyrdom was given over phone by the Army Headquarters to Karohta panch Vinod Kumar, people started raising anti-China slogans.

They later went to his house to express condolences to the family.

Thakur’s body will be given a state funeral, an official spokesman said here.