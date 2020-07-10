Sections
21-year-old beaten to death in Panipat village, 11 booked

21-year-old beaten to death in Panipat village, 11 booked

Family members said the victim had a dispute with the accused over a cattle yard.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 21:36 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

A 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute at Luhari village in Panipat district on Thursday.

The victim, Ankush Kumar, is a resident of the Luhari village. However, family members of the victim refused to accept his body and held a protest at the civil hospital and mini-secretariat, demanding arrest of the accused.

Family members said the victim had a dispute with the accused over a cattle yard. They said the matter had been resolved by the village elders but on Thursday, the accused allegedly beat him up with sharp-edged weapons and sticks. He was taken to the civil hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

On the complaint of the family members of the deceased, an FIR was registered against 11 people, including the sarpanch of the village, Sandeep Kumar, under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 452 (house-trespass), 148 (armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.



Panipat Superintendent of Police Manisha Chaudhary said an FIR was registered and an investigation was on.

The victim’s family members allowed the police to conduct a postmortem after the police intervened. The SP said the investigation was handed over to the Crime Investigation Agency.

