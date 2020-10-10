Sections
Home / Cities / 21-year-old dies in Ambala, family allege murder

21-year-old dies in Ambala, family allege murder

The family has alleged that his two friends gave him something poisonous as there was no injury mark on his body

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

A 21-year-old man, Sajan, alias Mogli, of Ambala, died under mysterious circumstances early Saturday morning, police said.

Sajan’s family, however, has accused two of his friends Manish and Rahul of murder, alleging that they had taken him along on Friday evening and left him outside their home in an unconscious condition the next day.

Baldev Nagar station in-charge Satya Narayan said, “The family has alleged that the duo gave him something poisonous as there was no injury mark on his body.”

“The postmortem is being conducted and his body will be handed over to the family for last rites. Further investigation is underway”, he added.

A case was registered against the two friends under Sections 34 (common intention), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

