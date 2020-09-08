21-year-old drowns in Vasai beach near Mumbai; five of his friends rescued

A 21-year-old man drowned in Suruchibaug beach in Vasai after he and his five friends went for a swim on Sunday afternoon. While five of his friends were rescued by locals, the body of Ganesh Khot was recovered on Monday.

According to the police, the group was drinking alcohol at the beach and entered the sea during high tide. Khot disappeared within minutes after he stepped into the sea owing to the strong currents. After his five friends were rescued, they informed the police that Khot was missing.

A search was carried out by the fire brigade and on Monday, Khot’s body was found floating near Panchunder, Vasai. The body was sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited. The Vasai Gaon police have registered a case of accidental death.

“Despite warning by the Palghar collector, banning people from swimming in rough seas, visiting waterfalls, beaches, ponds, wells or go for trekking and other activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic, citizens continue to ignore the directives. We have been given strict instructions to book the guilty under sections 188 (disobedience) and 269 (spread of infection) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Disaster Management Act, 2005,” said a police officer.