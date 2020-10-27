Sections
21-year-old held for kidnapping minor neighbour near Mumbai

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:25 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

KALYAN A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his neighbour’s 15-year-old daughter and eloping with her to Goa. The Manpada police in Dombivli arrested the man on Sunday night while he was on his way to Goa and booked him under POCSO act and kidnapping charges.

The Manpada police officials received a missing complaint of a 15-year-old girl two days ago. While investigating the case, police saw the man travelling with the girl in a private car.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “We tried to get the location of the neighbour. However, his phone was switched off. We got details of the car in which the two were commuting and came to know that the accused had booked it for a ten-day Goa tour. We immediately tried to contact the driver and asked him to help us and brought the accused near a dhaba on Mumbai-Goa Highway.

“We reached the spot on Sunday and arrested the accused, who was trying to flee. We have arrested him under IPC 376 and sections of POCSO for allegedly sexually assaulting the minor girl.”

