Sections
Home / Cities / 21-year-old held in Thane for stealing goods worth ₹1.6 lakh

21-year-old held in Thane for stealing goods worth ₹1.6 lakh

A 21-year-old man was arrested by Kasarvadavli police after he was found near Patlipada in Thane with a stolen two-wheeler. On probing further, the police discovered that the...

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 03:18 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

A 21-year-old man was arrested by Kasarvadavli police after he was found near Patlipada in Thane with a stolen two-wheeler. On probing further, the police discovered that the accused, Raunak Kumar Jha, had cheated e-commerce websites by posing as a fake delivery boy and had stolen goods worth Rs1.6 lakh.

Assistant inspector Kuldeep More of Kasarvadavli police station, said, “We were on the lookout for a person who had cheated well-known e-commerce websites. We then came across a man with a two-wheeler that did not have any license plate. He was trying to escape but we nabbed him. He shared his personal details and also confessed that he stole the two-wheeler from a showroom in Mumbra.”

The police interrogated the accused and also searched his belongings and found packages worth Rs78,000.

“He confessed that he had forged documents of a person and posed as a delivery boy in two well-known e-commerce websites, from where he stole the goods meant to be delivered to customers,” added More.



Jha has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating, theft and deceiving.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Restore water supply to Andheri building: High court to Mumbai civic body
Aug 28, 2020 03:25 IST
1,224 potholes repaired: Thane Municipal Corporation
Aug 28, 2020 03:21 IST
Kamala Harris rebuts Republicans, assailing Trump for mishandling Covid-19
Aug 28, 2020 03:22 IST
21-year-old held in Thane for stealing goods worth ₹1.6 lakh
Aug 28, 2020 03:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.