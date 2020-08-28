21-year-old held in Thane for stealing goods worth ₹1.6 lakh

A 21-year-old man was arrested by Kasarvadavli police after he was found near Patlipada in Thane with a stolen two-wheeler. On probing further, the police discovered that the accused, Raunak Kumar Jha, had cheated e-commerce websites by posing as a fake delivery boy and had stolen goods worth Rs1.6 lakh.

Assistant inspector Kuldeep More of Kasarvadavli police station, said, “We were on the lookout for a person who had cheated well-known e-commerce websites. We then came across a man with a two-wheeler that did not have any license plate. He was trying to escape but we nabbed him. He shared his personal details and also confessed that he stole the two-wheeler from a showroom in Mumbra.”

The police interrogated the accused and also searched his belongings and found packages worth Rs78,000.

“He confessed that he had forged documents of a person and posed as a delivery boy in two well-known e-commerce websites, from where he stole the goods meant to be delivered to customers,” added More.

Jha has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating, theft and deceiving.