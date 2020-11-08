21-yr-old booked for raping aunt on the pretext of marriage

Sections
Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 18:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police have booked a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping his aunt on the pretext of marriage.

The complainant, 30, a resident of Prem Vihar of Tibba Road, said that the accused is her husband’s nephew and used to visit their house frequently. Overtime, she developed a friendship with him and eventually got into a relationship.

When her husband found out about the affair, their relations soured and the couple started living separately. The accused, meanwhile, promised to marry the woman and established physical relations with her. But later, he backed out.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Varinderpal Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

