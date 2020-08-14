Sections
Home / Cities / 21-yr-old youth killed in Zirakpur accident

21-yr-old youth killed in Zirakpur accident

The victim has been identified as Narinder Singh, a resident of Baltana in Zirakpur

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 21-year-old year youth was killed while his friend was injured after a car moving on the wrong side hit their scooter near Sohi Banquet Hall on the Zirakpur-Panchkula road, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Narinder Singh, a resident of Baltana in Zirakpur. The accident took place late on Thursday evening when he was riding an Activa with his friend Ritashu.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against the unknown driver at the Dhakoli police station. Narinder’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem. The search for the car driver is on, said investigating officer Deepak Rana.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

23 AI crash rescue op members test +ve
Aug 14, 2020 23:33 IST
26 Corona crusaders will attend ‘At Home’ event
Aug 14, 2020 23:31 IST
President hails Galwan heroes, Covid warriors
Aug 14, 2020 23:30 IST
Guardiola’s City primed to solve Champions League puzzle
Aug 14, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.