216 IMA emails will ask Maharashtra govt to run pvt hospitals today

Pune: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra chapter, will now ask the government to run all private hospitals, in protest against the government’s decision to fix rates at the said hospitals.

An indefinite strike is not off the table if the government does not sanction the various demands made by the doctor’s body.

In a statement released on Tuesday, IMA said, “The unaffordable rates forced by the government for Covid hospitals has made it increasingly difficult to meet the sky rocketing expenses to run small and medium-sized private hospitals. Around 25,000 mid-sector hospitals are on the verge of closure.”

With Pune reporting one of the highest Covid case counts in the country and Mumbai’s case count on the rise again, Maharashtra is now the worst-affected state in the country.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, state president of IMA said, “We will send emails to the CM, HM and chief secretary and appeal to them to take over all the hospitals and see how difficult it is financially, and staff-wise, to run the hospitals. All 216 branches will send the emails at 3pm on Tuesday.”

The letter states: “The government had decided to increase the rates for the ICU and give concessions for biomedical waste disposal charges and electricity bills. The government had also agreed to cap the rates of PPE kits and masks for doctors, and the rates for medical oxygen used by the hospitals were also to be reduced as per central government regulations. This was to be finalised in a proposed meeting with the IMA, before September 1, 2020. However, the government unilaterally came out with the new rates on August 31, 2020, and made the previous rates more stringent.”

The IMA has alleged that the government is not listening to their issues despite doctors raising their voices against various issues. The association has raised protests in various forms.

The IMA protested the notification in an emergency state council meeting on September 4, 2020, and began an agitation on September9.

All 216 branches paid tribute to the doctors in Maharashtra who died treating Covid patients on September 10.

All branches have also handed over statements to all district and taluka -level administrators on September 11 and medical council registrations were burnt in protest.

On September 15, private hospital owners who are IMA Members will submit copies of their hospital registrations to IMA branch offices. These branches will appeal to the government of Maharashtra to have the government itself run the hospitals as they cannot afford to run the hospitals with the rates decided by the state.

Next line of treatment? Doctors’ strike

A meeting was conducted between 14 different medical organisations, including ayurveda, homeopathy, Unani and dentistry, on September 12, 2020. All these branches of medicine have supported the IMA and decided to form a joint action committee to work together. The consensus was, “If the government does not sanction the demands of doctors in the next seven days, IMA doctors in Maharashtra will stop working indefinitely”, read a statement issued after the meeting.