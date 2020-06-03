21K evacuees to stay put even as cyclone threat averted at Palghar

The 21,080 evacuees from 22 coastal villages in Palghar district will continue to stay in temporary shelters till Thursday noon even as the Cyclone Nisarga threat was averted in Palghar on Wednesday.

Palghar district information office (DIO) Rahul Bhalerao confirmed the development. “The residents are currently staying in schools, resorts and other establishments since Tuesday night and are being provided food packets, packaged drinking water, milk, dry rations and other materials,” said Bhalerao.

Meanwhile, police and other officials visited the coastal villages of Dandi, Murbhe, Bordi, Dahanu, Navapur, Kelwe, Satpati, Shirgaon and other areas to take stock of the situation as the villages are dotting the Arabian Sea.

Two teams, comprising of 70 jawans of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Andheri visited the 110-km coastal stretch from Vasai to Zai in Talasari to warn the villagers to stay away from the beaches.

156 stranded fishermen return safe

Meanwhile, 156 fishermen on 13 boats who were stranded since Monday returned to Pachubunder jetty in Vasai on Tuesday night when the weather condition improved. Daman coast guard guided the boats safely to shore, said Ajinkya Patil, assistant commissioner, fisheries, Palghar.

Around 577 boats with 4,200 fishermen onboard were at sea amid the cyclone alert and 564 had returned to Palghar coast. The remaining 13 boats were stranded at the high seas and they returned safely on Tuesday late night said Patil. We will take action against the 577 boats which had ventured into the seas without permission and violated Section 144 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC, said Patil.