22,000 Punjab govt employees on course to be corona warriors

22,000 Punjab govt employees on course to be corona warriors

Course details and relevant instructions on registration and accessing online training module have been circulated to all heads of departments, deputy commissioners and managing directors of boards and corporations in the state

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Gearing up for the next stage in the fight against coronavirus, the Punjab government has equipped nearly 22,000 employees from across the state with various role-specific training modules on iGOT platform to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson of the state personnel department said that course details and relevant instructions on registration and accessing online training module have been circulated to all heads of departments, deputy commissioners and managing directors of boards and corporations in the state. Directions have been issued to all the state government employees to take role-specific iGOT training on https://igot.gov.in/igot/, an initiative by the Union Ministry of Personnel, and upload the document/certificate regarding completion of training on iHRMS portal.

This would help the state government to have complete data on course-wise trainings undertaken by the employees, who could be further deployed by the government as and when need arises for trained manpower for containment duties amid Covid-19.

