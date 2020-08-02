22% cases in Rewari’s tally detected in last six days

Haryana’s Rewari district has reported as many as 397 Covid-19 cases in the last six days, accounting for 22% of its cumulative tally of 1,815, according to figures released by the local health department. The district has witnessed eight deaths due to the virus in the same period.

Initially, the Rewari administration received a lot of praise for not letting the deadly virus enter its territory even though it shares border with Delhi, one of the worst-hit cities in the country, but now the source of infection of most cases is Delhi or the industrial labourers who recently came in from other states.

Rewari deputy commissioner Yashendra Singh said that they have collected samples of 20,863 persons, of whom 1,815 tested positive while eight succumbed to death.

“As many as 433 cases are still active and 419 sample reports are still awaited. A total of 316 patients are in home isolation, 102 in Covid-care centres and 15 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals,” the DC added.

The district reported 109 cases and 90 recoveries on Saturday.

Rewari civil surgeon Sushil Mahi said most of the cases have been reported from Rewari city and Dharuhera.

“The new patients are either Delhi returnees or contacts of the infected patients. The rural areas are not affected in the district. The industrial workers living in congested rooms are the worst-affected and we have identified those specific areas. Majority of the contacts of infected people, who tested positive for the infection are asymptomatic,” he added.

A health official said that another reason for the rise in cases is that due to the delay in test results, officials are unable to isolate positive patients, who end up passing on the infection to others.