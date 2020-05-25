Sections
Home / Cities / 22 Covid positive cases in Panvel takes total to 393

22 Covid positive cases in Panvel takes total to 393

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday recorded 22 Covid positive cases, taking the total to 393. Two deaths were reported.A 55-year-old woman, a resident of Taloja, had diabetes and...

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:38 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday recorded 22 Covid positive cases, taking the total to 393. Two deaths were reported.

A 55-year-old woman, a resident of Taloja, had diabetes and died after testing positive. A 81-year-old woman from New Panvel passed away after being infected.

Four of a family from Kharghar tested positive. Three members of a policeman’s family from Kharghar also tested positive.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 65 Covid positive cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 1,711.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Infectious diseases block inaugurated at Srinagar’s SKIMS
May 26, 2020 01:05 IST
Big rejig as 45 police officers transferred in Punjab
May 26, 2020 00:54 IST
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to Covid-19 restrictions
May 26, 2020 00:51 IST
Balachaur granthi’s death murder, not mishap, say SBS Nagar police
May 26, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.