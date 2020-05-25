22 Covid positive cases in Panvel takes total to 393
Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday recorded 22 Covid positive cases, taking the total to 393. Two deaths were reported.A 55-year-old woman, a resident of Taloja, had diabetes and...
Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday recorded 22 Covid positive cases, taking the total to 393. Two deaths were reported.
A 55-year-old woman, a resident of Taloja, had diabetes and died after testing positive. A 81-year-old woman from New Panvel passed away after being infected.
Four of a family from Kharghar tested positive. Three members of a policeman’s family from Kharghar also tested positive.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 65 Covid positive cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 1,711.