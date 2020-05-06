22 including five who misbehaved with nurses sent to temporary jail

The Ghaziabad police Wednesday produced 17 foreign nationals and five others before the Ghaziabad court, which remanded them in judicial custody. The police said all 22 persons, including five accused of molesting nurses of MMG Hospital, are now lodged at a temporary jail at Adyatmik Inter College in Dasna.

The temporary jails had come up on the directions of the state government and were meant for people who are foreign nationals, linked to Islamic missionary group Tablighi Jamaat , and for those suspected to be involved in attacking police or health care workers, officials of the UP prisons department has said.

“The Ghaziabad police has lodged 24 cases under the Epidemic Act and arrested 94 persons and seven cases were lodged under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and 54 were arrested. Of them, 17 were in quarantine and seven were from Nepal while 10 others were from Indonesia. They have been booked under relevant sections,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

“Another set of five persons are those who were in quarantine and were caught misbehaving with women health workers. All 22 persons were produced before a court and are now being transferred to the temporary jail,” the SSP said.

“We have deployed personnel from the provincial armed constabulary as well as the civil police. The temporary jail premises has been fully cordoned off,” Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural), said.

According to police, the seven Nepal nationals were booked from Tila Morh and Muradnagar police station areas while the 10 Indonesian nationals were booked from Sahibabad police station. The police said they had attended religious congregations and were living in hiding in Ghaziabad.

The five other persons, who are residents of Ghaziabad, were booked for molestation and other charges at the Kotwali police station.

The UP cabinet Wednesday also brought in the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Disease Control Ordinance, 2020, which spells stricter punishment for persons involved in intentionally spreading the disease, hiding infected or suspected persons and attacking those in the front-line of the Covid-19 fight.

“The provisions in the Ordinance are cognisable and non-bailable. If there is violation of treatment by anyone like in quarantine centre etc, there is provision of punishment rangign from imprisonment of one year to three years. If anyone attacks health care workers, staff members, police and others involved in Covid-19 duties, there is provision of imprisonment of up to five years. In case of a grievous attack, the punishment is up to seven years,” Amit Mohan Prasad, principal secretary (health), Uttar Pradesh, said.