Sections
Home / Cities / 22-year-old held from Bihar for Navi Mumbai fruit vendor’s murder

22-year-old held from Bihar for Navi Mumbai fruit vendor’s murder

Khandeshwar police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man from Bihar for allegedly murdering a fruit seller in Navi Mumbai over a petty argument on Sunday evening. “The duo...

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 01:11 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Khandeshwar police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man from Bihar for allegedly murdering a fruit seller in Navi Mumbai over a petty argument on Sunday evening.

“The duo knew each other from a long time. It doesn’t seem like there was a motive behind the murder. The accused is a short-tempered person,” said an officer from Khandeshwar police station.

The accused, Mehboob Alam, used to sell coconut water before the lockdown. On Sunday afternoon, Alam called the victim, Saddam Shaikh, 31, and abused him over the phone and threatened him.

Shaikh then informed his two friends about the conversation and the three men went to Alam’s stall near Cidco garden in sector 11 around 6.00pm on Sunday. He told his friends that he will confront Alam about the conversation.



As the argument between the duo escalated, Alam attacked Shaikh with a knife on his chest and repeatedly stabbed him in the stomach, the police said.

The accused also attacked Shaikh’s friends and then managed to flee the spot. Shaikh’s friends then rushed him to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where he succumbed to his injuries.

After the incident, Alam switched off his phone and took a train from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and left for Patna to his relative’s house. The police was able to trace his location to Arrah station when he called his relative using a co-passenger’s phone.

On Monday, a police team from Khandeshwar, along with the railway protection force, took Alam into custody. He is booked for murder and a local court remanded him in police custody till August 3.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SSC paper correction: A challenge during lockdown
Jul 30, 2020 01:14 IST
With more students scoring above 90%, FYJC admissions set to get tougher for aspirants
Jul 30, 2020 01:12 IST
HC restrains Godfrey Philips from infringing ITC’s Flake pack design
Jul 30, 2020 01:12 IST
22-year-old held from Bihar for Navi Mumbai fruit vendor’s murder
Jul 30, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.