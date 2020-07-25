22-year-old man kills mother after altercation, arrested

Sections
Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ghaziabad A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his 50-year-old mother by hitting her repeatedly with a spade after they both had heated arguments over some household issues on Saturday evening. The suspect was arrested soon after the incident, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30pm in Dasna when Mohammad Inam and his mother, Raheesa, who used single name, were working in fields near their house and an altercation started between them.

Dasna comes under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station.

“There had been frequent altercations between the two. During initial questioning, the suspect has told us that he was habitual of drinking and also wanted to get married. But his mother objected to his habit and there were differences between the two on the issue. When the altercation broke out between the two on Saturday evening, the suspect landed several blows to his mother’s head with a spade and she collapsed on the spot,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).



“In the meantime, suspect’s elder brother arrived and called locals for help and they also called up the police. The suspect had also tried to throw his injured mother into a nearby drain, but soon people arrived and nabbed him. The police later arrested him,” Jadaun added.

Police officials said that on the basis of complaint given by the family, an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of Indian penal Code was lodged against the suspect at Masuri police station. The spade, which was used in the crime, was also recovered, they said.

