22-year-old pregnant woman killed over dowry in Dadri

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband and in-laws for dowry in Dadri on Tuesday.

The woman Shaishta (identified by her single name in the police records), was from Inder Nagar in Bulandshar and was seven months pregnant. According to the police, she had married Amir (single name), a resident of Rithori village in Dadri in March 2019.

The victim’s brother, Naimuddin, told the police that on Tuesday morning he received a phone call from a marriage broker, who had facilitated the marriage, who told him that Shaishta’s in-laws had shot her dead. “We quickly came to Dadri, and found her dead with a bullet injury in her abdomen. My sister was seven months pregnant,” he said.

Naimuddin filed a complaint of dowry death against Amir, his father Iliyas and ten other family members at the Dadri police station. All the suspects are on the run, the police said.

In his complaint to the police, Naimuddin said his family had incurred an expense of ₹10 lakh on Shaishta’s wedding. “However, since the marriage her husband and in-laws were demanding dowry. They started torturing her for ₹5 lakh. We initially thought the matter would resolve over a period of time, but they have killed my sister,” he said.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) said that the Dadri police had received a call from Iliyas on Tuesday. “He claimed that Shaishta had ended her life by shooting herself with a gun. However, when the police team reached the spot all the family members were absconding,” he said.

Pandey said that Iliyas’s statement appeared dubious to the police. “The neighbours revealed they had heard a gunshot at night. She was shot in the chest and that likely means that she hadn’t shot herself,” he said.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 304b( dowry death), 498 (detaining a married woman with criminal intent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act against Amir, Iliyas and ten other members of their family.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and the reports are awaited. The police teams are conducting searches to arrest the people named in the FIR. “ We have not found the weapon used in the crime. We are probing the matter from all angles,” Pandey said.