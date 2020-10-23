Sections
22-year-old Shimla woman crushed to death by CTU bus in Zirakpur

While the scooter rider fell on the left side of the road, Simran was run over by the bus, killing her on the spot.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A 22-year-old woman riding pillion on a scooter was crushed to death by a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus coming from Delhi near the Zirakpur-Chandigarh flyover on Thursday evening.

The victim, identified as Simran, lived in Raipur Kalan village, Chandigarh. A native of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, she was working for a private firm in Zirakpur and lived with her sister in a rented accommodation.

Simran, the victim.

Police said Simran was on her way to Chandigarh on a Honda Activa with a male acquaintance. When they reached Sharma Farm near the Zirakpur flyover, a CTU bus coming from Ambala hit the scooter from behind.

While the man fell on the left side of the road, Simran was run over by the bus, killing her on the spot.

After receiving information, a police team reached the accident site and sent the victim’s body to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital where an autopsy will be conducted on Friday. Further investigations in the case are underway.

The accident caused serpentine queues of vehicles on the highway, which were cleared after an hour.

