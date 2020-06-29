22-yr-old found dead in car in Pinjore, overdose suspected

A youth was found dead in a car parked on the link road near Charnia village on Pinjore-Nalagarh highway on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Keshav, 22, hailing from Baddi. Police suspect he died of drug overdose as a syringe and two vials were found in the car. There were also signs of bleeding from the nose.

A relative, Anmol Singh, told the police that Keshav had borrowed his car on Sunday, stating that he was going to get some medicines and would return in 10 minutes. However, he did not return till late evening, following which the family approached the police.

The cops told them to contact his friends and see if he had gone to visit them. They told the family that if Keshav does not return till Monday, they will register a case.

“We called Keshav’s friends but did not get any information. On Monday morning, we received a call from Pinjore police station informing us that Keshav was found dead in the car,” said Anmol, who added that he was not aware if Keshav was addicted to drugs.

The body has been sent to the mortuary in Kalka civil hospital.