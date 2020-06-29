Sections
Home / Cities / 22-yr-old found dead in car in Pinjore, overdose suspected

22-yr-old found dead in car in Pinjore, overdose suspected

A youth was found dead in a car parked on the link road near Charnia village on Pinjore-Nalagarh highway on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Keshav, 22,...

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 19:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

A youth was found dead in a car parked on the link road near Charnia village on Pinjore-Nalagarh highway on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Keshav, 22, hailing from Baddi. Police suspect he died of drug overdose as a syringe and two vials were found in the car. There were also signs of bleeding from the nose.

A relative, Anmol Singh, told the police that Keshav had borrowed his car on Sunday, stating that he was going to get some medicines and would return in 10 minutes. However, he did not return till late evening, following which the family approached the police.

The cops told them to contact his friends and see if he had gone to visit them. They told the family that if Keshav does not return till Monday, they will register a case.

“We called Keshav’s friends but did not get any information. On Monday morning, we received a call from Pinjore police station informing us that Keshav was found dead in the car,” said Anmol, who added that he was not aware if Keshav was addicted to drugs.



The body has been sent to the mortuary in Kalka civil hospital.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jasleen Royal: Yes, favouritism exists and it’s a setback
Jun 29, 2020 20:15 IST
Scientists ID drugs that may block coronavirus from jumping to uninfected cells
Jun 29, 2020 20:14 IST
Four more ITBP personnel test Covid-19 positive, force records 81 active cases
Jun 29, 2020 20:13 IST
Twitter’s new ‘know a spot’ trend is a giggle fest. Check it out
Jun 29, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.