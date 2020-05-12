22-yr-old tests positive, takes Ambala’s Covid count to 42



A day after 23 patients were cured and discharged discharged, a 22-year-old Ambala youth tested positive on Tuesday, which takes the district’s total Covid count to 42..

Sharing details, CMO Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “The youth, who is the only active case in the district as of today, is from the city’s model town area. He had flu-like symptoms from the last one week and had reported to civil hospital but tested negative. On Sunday, he went to a private hospital in Panchkula where he tested positive, and we were informed on Tuesday morning. However, we have asked authorities there to have his samples re-tested at a government lab.”

Meanwhile, the area where the youth lives, which has around 250 houses, has been sealed and declared a containment zone.

“The family claims he has not met anyone or travelled anywhere, but we are trying to trace his contacts, as per protocol,” Dr Kuldeep added. Blood samples of 28 of his contacts were taken for testing on Tuesday, he added.

While two patients have died of the epidemic in the city, 27 patients were cured and discharged in last two days.