223 fresh Covid cases, five deaths in HP

Himachal Pradesh recorded 223 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday taking the state tally to 19,844.

Death count mounted to 279 with five more patients succumbing to the contagion. Two fatalities were occurred in Shimla and one each in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu.

Among the new cases, 44 were reported in Shimla, 38 each in Kullu and Mandi, 18 each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur, 16 in Solan, 13 each in Chamba and Sirmaur, eight each in Kangra, Una and Lahaul-Spiti, and one in Kinnaur.

There are 2,623 active cases in the state whereas the tally of cured reached 16,914 with 231 recoveries being recorded on Wednesday. And the recovery rate is at around 85%. The state has conducted over 3.57 lakh tests till date.

Solan is the worst affected district with 3,502 cases, followed by Kangra where 2,836 people have been detected positive till date. The graph of infections is rapidly increasing in Mandi where the tally has reached 2,572. Sirmaur has 2,191 cases, Shimla 2,108, Una 1,494, Bilaspur 1,179, Kullu 1,169, Hamirpur 1,142, Chamba 1,083, Lahaul-Spiti 304, and Kinnaur 264.