23 principals appointed to oversee SPPU’s final-year exams across 3 districts

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 21:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune – A total of 23 principals from different colleges have been appointed by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to coordinate and oversee the final-year examinations, beginning October 1.

These principals have been given subjects, district-wise, to be incharge of, allowing colleges affiliated with the SPPU to access a source of guidance for the examinations.

SPPU has 800 affiliated colleges in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. Of these colleges, two lakh students are in their final year in different courses.

SPPU has begun preparations in earnest, appointing the principals for better coordination.



The break up is four principals each, for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams for Pune city, Pune rural, Nashik and Ahmednagar district, respectively.

For the technical colleges it will be one principal for each district. For subjects like Pharmacy, Masters in Business Administration (MBA), interior designing, Masters in Computer Administration (MCA), Hotel Management and the Bachelor in Business Administration (BCA), one principal has been appointed for each specilisation.

For the Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Physical Education, two principals per stream have been appointed by the SPPU.

All these principals appointed by SPPU are senior ones who will help and guide the colleges in preparing to conduct the final-year exams. We will soon declare the subject-wise exam timetable,” said SPPU vice- chancellor, Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

The written exams will start from October 1 for the students clearing backlogs. For regular students, written exams will be held between October 10 and October 30. All the exams papers will be multiple choice questions (MCQ) of 50 marks to be given in one hour.

The names of the principals have not yet been released, the SPPU V-C said.

