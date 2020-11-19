23-year-old Chhattisgarh woman kills self over death of pet dog

Babu (5) had died in Gorkha village at around 9pm on Tuesday (November 17) due to natural causes. (Sourced: Raigarh police)

A post-graduate student (23) died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, as she was overcome by grief because of the death of her beloved pet dog, the police said on Thursday.

Her last wish, which she had mentioned in her suicide note, was not to be cremated as per the Hindu rituals, but buried next to her pet dog, who was called Babu.

Babu (5) had died in Gorkha village at around 9pm on Tuesday (November 17) due to natural causes, said DP Bhardwaj, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and the investigating officer (IO) of the case.

Also Read: West Bengal: Man kills parents, attempts suicide; rescued from Howrah apartment

“The family was shattered after Babu’s death and they stayed awake late at night on Tuesday. The deceased went off to sleep with her sister in a room at around 1 am, while her parents slept in a separate room of their house. She was found dead on Wednesday morning. A suicide note, which recounted her grief over the irreparable loss and pain over Babu’s death, was recovered,” the ASI said.

Shocked neighbours said Babu was the love of her life.

“Babu was a mixed breed of German shepherd. Everyone is shocked in our village. She was a humble soul and generous towards animals and children. She would teach the children of the village for free,” said Pappu Chauhan, one of her neighbours.

Chauhan said Babu was buried in the deceased’s family farm near her house, while she was cremated on the outskirts of the Gorkha village on Wednesday night.