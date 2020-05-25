Sections
Home / Cities / 23-year-old factory worker hangs self in Ludhiana

23-year-old factory worker hangs self in Ludhiana

Sister had gone to call him in the morning; despite repeated knocks on the door, he did not open the door following which she peeped through the window and saw his lifeless body hanging from the fan

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Family members say the youth had been depressed for the past few days. No suicide note recovered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 23-year-old factory worker ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Jagdeep Nagar of Sekhewal on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. According to family members, he was under depression for the past few days.

Daresi station house officer (SHO), inspector Vijay Kumar said the youth’s sister had gone to call him on Monday morning. But even after repeated knocks, he did not open the door. Following this, she peeped into his room through a window and saw his lifeless body hanging from the fan.

She immediately raised an alarm following which family members broke open the door and informed the police, the SHO said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the body.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, on the statement of the deceased’s uncle Balwinder Singh.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shami surprises coach Shastri with mutton and kheer on Eid
May 25, 2020 21:16 IST
Ashok Chavan admitted to SoBo hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
May 25, 2020 21:14 IST
Nora says she is grateful for ‘being alive and healthy’ during ‘crazy time’
May 25, 2020 21:13 IST
Thane civil hospital to get 150 more beds for Covid ward
May 25, 2020 21:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.