23-year-old factory worker hangs self in Ludhiana

Family members say the youth had been depressed for the past few days. No suicide note recovered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 23-year-old factory worker ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Jagdeep Nagar of Sekhewal on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. According to family members, he was under depression for the past few days.

Daresi station house officer (SHO), inspector Vijay Kumar said the youth’s sister had gone to call him on Monday morning. But even after repeated knocks, he did not open the door. Following this, she peeped into his room through a window and saw his lifeless body hanging from the fan.

She immediately raised an alarm following which family members broke open the door and informed the police, the SHO said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the body.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, on the statement of the deceased’s uncle Balwinder Singh.