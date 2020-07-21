23-year-old found dead in car in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani, four youth booked

Four youth were booked on charges of murder after a youth in his twenties was found dead in his car in Hagola village, Raipur Rani, the police said.

A case was registered on Sunday evening on the complaint of one Mahavir Singh, 58, from Sarakpur, Raipur Rani, against Jagdeep Singh, Sandeep Singh, and their two other friends, whose names are not mentioned in the FIR.

Mahavir Singh told the police that his youngest son, Arun Kumar, 23, used to work in the fields: “On July 18, four youth came in a Maruti car to our house and they asked for Arun. My son took the car keys from me and said he had to go with them. When I enquired from my nephew about the men, he told me that he knew two of them—Jagdeep and Sandeep of Hagola village.”

The next day, Singh’s elder son Anuj informed him that Arun was lying dead in the driver’s seat of his car outside an Anganwadi in Hagola. He was only wearing his undergarments and no other clothes on, the police said.

The police mentioned in the FIR that “no injury marks were found on the body”. A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

The two youth named in the FIR are still on the run. “They were all friends and used to be together most of the time. Only they can reveal what really happened,” said the station house officer of Raipur Rani police station.