23-year-old murders sister over property dispute in Jalandhar

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 20:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

The accused shot dead his sister with a pistol in the wee hours of Sunday. (Representational photo)

The police here have booked a 23-year-old Goraya villager for allegedly killing his sister over a property dispute in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said a criminal case against the accused, identified as Resham Lal, has been registered on the statement of Gurpal Singh, father of deceased Pardeep Kaur (28).

He stated in his complaint that my two sons Resham Lal and Gurdeep Singh were demanding their share from my house in the Rurka Kalan area, and that is why they were also at loggerheads with their elder sister, who worked in Chandigarh.

Pardeep returned from Chandigarh on July 11, and later that evening Resham and her had had an argument over the property dispute, Gurpal said.



“I saw Resham roaming around my daughter room at 4am and suddenly he pulled out a pistol and shot his sister in the forehead. Resham then escaped from the house,” the bereaved father added.

A case under Section 302 (punishment to murder) of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been lodged at Goraya police station in the district.

