230 test Covid-19 positive, 13 succumb to virus in Ludhiana

As many as 230 tested positive for coronavirus and 13 lost their lives on Monday. The Covid-19 death toll has mounted to 254 and the infection tally reached 6,823.

Those tested positive include 18 health workers, two domestic/international travellers, four pregnant women and 18 undertrials among others. All the undertrials at Ludhiana central jail tested positive during random sampling.

Fatalities include a 55-year-old woman from Mundiyan Kalan, a 76-year-old man from New Kidwai Nagar, a 60-year-old man from Kidwai Nagar, a 66-year-old woman from Basant Vihar, a 52-year-old man from Pratap chowk area, a 72-year-old man from Friends colony, a 55-year-old man from Hario Kalan in Khanna, a 41-year-old man from New Samrat colony, a 39-year-old woman from Bhagwanpura in Samrala, a 72-year-old man from Giaspura, a 50-year-old woman from Lakhowal Kalan in Samrala, a 45-year-old man from Chet Singh Nagar and a 32-year-old man from Mahaveer Jain Colony.

Ludhiana civil surgeon, Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “So far, 254 people succumbed to the virus in Ludhiana. The Covid-19 tally has reached 6,823, while 4,549 have been cured so far.”

Two peons in MC chief’s office test positive

After municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal’s personal assistant, Deepak Goyal and his family members tested positive for the virus on August 10, two peons of the office have also tested positive. As many as 21 employees of MC chief’s office had undergone the Covid-19 test on Saturday. The remaining staff members have joined the duty on Monday.

MLA placed under home quarantine

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA (Dakha constituency) Manpreet Singh Ayali who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 12 is under home isolation at his residence in Ayali Khurd.

Earlier Congress MLA (Ludhiana East) Sanjay Talwar and his four family members had also tested positive on August 7.

Ayali said that he might have got infected during public dealing as hundreds of residents used to meet him on a daily basis.

Congress councillors Manpreet Grewal, Rakesh Prashar and Sukhdev Sheera, senior Congress leaders Kamaljit Singh Karwal, Ashok Prashar Pappi and the party’s former district president (R) Gurdev Lapran had tested positive for the virus in the past. Besides, senior BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi, Sunil Moudgill and former district president Ravinder Arora had also tested positive.