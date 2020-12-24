Sections
24/7 canal-based water supply project : Ludhiana MC invites villagers to sell land for water treatment plant

In September, a few villagers had stepped forward to sell their land, but the proposals were rejected due to the high rates quoted by them

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

While the Punjab cabinet has given its nod for the 24x7 surface/canal-based water supply project in the city which will be funded by the World Bank, the municipal corporation (MC) is struggling to find 50 acres of space in nearby villages to set up a water treatment plant.

The process of finding the land was delayed amid the pandemic. In September, a few villagers had stepped forward to sell their land, but the proposals were rejected due to the high rates quoted by them.

Now, MC has again issued a public notice inviting villagers to sell their land situated near Sidhwan Canal, Sirhind Canal or Ludhiana-Ambala GT Road. Those interested can submit their quotations with MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh at MC’s Zone-D office till January 15, 2021.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “We are looking for suitable sites and meetings had also been conducted with villagers in the past. I had also visited a few sites in nearby villages with Kulpreet Singh. We have invited quotations from villagers again and expect that the site will be finalised soon.”

The project had been planned due to the depleting level of ground water in the city. Water in the city is currently supplied through over 1,000 tube wells.

