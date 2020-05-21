Sections
Home / Cities / 24*7 migrant help centres come up at police stations in Ludhiana

At these centres, they will be informed about their train booking status, waiting list, besides police will also look into the problems faced by them at their work place.

Updated: May 21, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs) have been given charge of migrant help centers of their zones (HT File)

The district police have set up migrant help centres in police stations across the city to provide 24*7 assistance to the labourers.

Earlier on May 15, the police had formed migrant welfare committees at police station level.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said the police will address the problems of migrant labourers at these centres. They will be informed about their train booking status, waiting list, besides police will also look into the problems faced by them at their work place.

He said additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs) have been given charge of migrant help centers of their zones.



He also informed that the police have formed 13 pickup points for migrants to take them to railway stations in buses.

“Migrant welfare committees were formed to take care of supply of ration to labourers and assist them to return to their native places. The committees also address problems being faced by the migrants in factories,” he added.

