Sections
Home / Cities / 24-year-old AC mechanic hangs himself in Ludhiana

24-year-old AC mechanic hangs himself in Ludhiana

Hailed from Phillaur in Punjab; reason for suicide not established

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

various methods of suicide - rope slipknot, blades, pills and alcohol (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 24-year-old AC mechanic allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a house in Nanak Nagar.

Police said the deceased hailed from Nagar village in Phillaur, Punjab, and was living in the house of his employer’s relatives in Ludhiana’s Nanak Nagar where he worked at a shop.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Daresi police station said no suicide note was recovered from the spot, and according to the deceased’s father, the youth had not complained of any issues.

The SHO said according the deceased’s employer, he had provided him makeshift accommodation in Ludhiana as he often used to finish work late.



On Tuesday, the youth took Rs 200 from his employer and returned to his room. He was found hanging on Wednesday morning.

After the police were informed, the body was sent to the Ludhiana civil hospital for autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Asha Bhosle: Neither good, nor bad times last, even corona will go away
May 27, 2020 18:50 IST
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
May 27, 2020 18:53 IST
How Kerala is planning to tackle Covid’s third phase
May 27, 2020 18:51 IST
Uttarakhand forms committee to improve response in dealing with spike in Covid-19 cases
May 27, 2020 18:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.