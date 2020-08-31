24-year-old history sheeter nabbed in Dadri following police encounter

A 24-year-old suspected criminal was arrested by Dadri police after an “encounter” on Sunday in connection with a shooting in June wherein a businessman’s son was injured.

The suspect was identified as Ankit (identified by a single name in police records), who is from Bulandshahr district. According to police officers, the suspect along with two of his accomplices had tried to rob a businessman in Dadri on June 30.

“During the robbery attempt, the businessman’s son had received bullet injuries in his legs. The businessman somehow managed to intervene and the suspects couldn’t take away the money. Three people, including a suspect who had helped in planning the robbery, have been arrested already, while Ankit was on the run. We had declared a reward of ₹25,000 had been declared on his arrest,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Vishal Pandey. The victim, who is in his early twenties, used to work with his father who runs a fodder business in Dadri.

Police officers said Ankit was arrested during routine checking near Jarcha bypass.

“He was on a motorcycle with one more person. When they were asked to stop, they tried to flee and shot at the police team. The team gave them a chase, and Ankit was injured in his left leg in the retaliatory firing, while his accomplice managed to flee. A search is on for him,” said the ADCP.

The suspect was taken to a government hospital in Dadri for treatment, said the police. “He was also wanted in several murder and robbery cases in Bulandshahr and the police there had announced and a reward of ₹1 lakh on him,” said Pandey.

The police said they recovered a motorcycle and country-made pistol from the possession of the suspect. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.