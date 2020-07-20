24-year-old in custody for molesting minor girl in Pune

PUNE: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday midnight for molesting a minor girl in the morning at a public toilet in Pimpri.

The accused was identified as Arvind Ratan Khandagale of Rajiv Gandhi vasahat, Nehrunagar, Pimpri.

Sub-inspector S Jadhav of Pimpri police station, who is investigating the case, said that the arrested was produced in court on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place at 6am on Sunday when the minor was coming out of a public toilet. The man, allegedly standing outside, pushed her inside the toilet before latching the door from within and committing the crime. The victim told the police that the accused covered her mouth to keep her from screaming.

A case under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 11 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at Pimpri police station against the man.