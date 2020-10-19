Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 24x7 water project: Bapat warns corporators who are causing delays

24x7 water project: Bapat warns corporators who are causing delays

PUNE: BJP’s Girish Bapat, Pune’s member of Parliament, on Monday, warned elected members against hindering the 24x7 water project in the city, particularly, work on a...

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 19:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: BJP’s Girish Bapat, Pune’s member of Parliament, on Monday, warned elected members against hindering the 24x7 water project in the city, particularly, work on a water pipeline which is part of the mega project.

Bapat said, “It is expected that, till date, a total of 700km of water pipeline needs to be completed, but on the ground only 300km has been laid. Elected members from various parties are not allowing contractors to carry out the work and are creating hurdles for the same.”

Bapat added, “Under this project, the PMC is going to erect 82 water tanks and lay 1,670km of new pipeline. The main aim of the project is to provide round-the-clock water supply to the city. It is wrong, if PMC elected members are threatening contractors. If such complaints are made henceforth, I, personally will look into it and take action against such elected members.”

On Monday, Bapat along with mayor Murlidhar Mohol, and PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne, met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to review various development works in the city.



Cong holds party meet after many years

The Congress reverted to an age-old strategy on Sunday, holding a meeting of its elected members and party leaders, to decide on a common platform for all major issues in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Such a meeting has not been held since Suresh Kalmadi was member of Parliament (2004-2014) in Pune . Now, Congress leader Aba Bagul restarted the process to discuss various proposals facing the general body and decide the party’s stand.

All senior city Congress leaders were present at the meeting which was held at the PMC headquarters. While no details have yet emerged on what was discussed or decided, one party insider, on condition of anonymity, said overall, the party has decided to become more aggressive against the ruling BJP.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Oct 19, 2020 16:18 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Jofra Archer removes Faf du Plessis
Oct 19, 2020 19:44 IST
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Oct 19, 2020 15:16 IST

latest news

‘No political vendetta, Farooq questioned as per law’: J-K BJP chief
Oct 19, 2020 19:40 IST
From 1962 to 2020, India’s China error | Analysis
Oct 19, 2020 19:42 IST
Analysis | Should corporates take a stand on TV news?
Oct 19, 2020 19:29 IST
Uttarakhand to develop villages along major routes as ‘trekking clusters’
Oct 19, 2020 19:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.