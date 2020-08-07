25 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally rises to 3,075

Twenty-eight people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal on Friday, taking the state tally to 3,075, officials said.

Of the new cases, 13 were reported in Chamba, eight in Shimla, four in Bilaspur and three in Solan. Also, 51 more people have been cured in the state.

Chamba deputy commissioner Vivek Bhatia said among the 13 cases reported in the district, eight are from Dharog locality of Chamba town. They are primary contacts of people who had tested positive earlier. The virus spread from a 60-year-old senior citizen who had tested positive in random sampling and has no travel history.

On August 5, sixteen people from the same locality had tested positive for the virus. In less than a week, 25 people were infected in the locality.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl, who had returned from Karnataka, has tested positive in NHPC colony and two cases are from Chaugan locality of Chamba town. A solider, who returned from Leh, has tested positive in Dalhousie.

In Shimla, eight people have tested positive. Among them is an attendant of Himachal Pradesh power minister Sukhram Chaudhary, who tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Chaudhary’s two daughters have also contracted the disease.

Till date, 1,61,202 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Himachal. The state has 1,119 active cases, 1,916 people have recovered and 12 have succumbed to the virus.

Solan is the worst-hit district in Himachal Pradesh with 761cases followed by Kangra with 500 cases. Sirmaur has 370 cases, Hamirpur 339, Una 264, Mandi 227, Shimla 196, Chamba 150, Bilaspur 138, Kullu 86, Kinnaur 46 and Lahaul-Spiti has four cases.