25% PG seats vacant in Punjab medical colleges after second round of counselling

Of the 697 seats of MD, MS and MDS seats, 176 are vacant as the mop-up round of counselling is underway and will be completed by July 31

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:51 IST

By Parteek Singh Mahal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The total vacant seats for MD/MS and diploma for the mop-up round of counselling in government medical colleges at Patiala (26), Amritsar (27) and Faridkot (18) is 71. (HT file photo)

Faridkot: Of the 697 postgraduate seats in seven medical and 12 dental colleges of Punjab, 176 (25%) have been declared vacant by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, after two rounds of online counselling.

The second round of counselling for admissions to MD (doctor of medicine), MS (master of surgery), MDS (master of dental surgery) and diploma courses was completed by the university last week.

BFUHS registrar Dr GC Ahir said there are 621 postgraduate seats of state quota in the state medical and dental colleges. Seventy-six PG seats of all-India quota were reverted to the state after two rounds of counselling by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The total vacant seats for MD/MS and diploma for the mop-up round of counselling in government medical colleges at Patiala (26), Amritsar (27) and Faridkot (18) is 71.



The number of such seats is 64 in four private medical colleges, namely Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College (SGRDMC), Amritsar (20), Dayanand Medical College (DMC) (14), and Christian Medical College (CMC), both at Ludhiana (14), and Adesh Medical College, Bathinda (17).

Three PGDSM seats at Netaji Subash National Institute of Sports, Patiala, were also declared vacant.

Forty-one of the 135 MDS state quota seats are vacant in nine of the 12 dental colleges of the state after the two rounds.

Thirty-six of the total 47 MD, MS and MDS seats under the NRI quota were merged in the general category after they remained vacant in two rounds of counselling.

Of the 36 MS, MD seats in three private medical colleges, only 11 were filled. There was no taker for 11 MDS seats in eight dental colleges.

The medical university has started the mop-up round of counselling for admissions to fill the vacant PG seats in state medical and dental colleges. The counselling for admissions to PG courses will be completed by July 31.

VACANT SEAT TALLY

21 seats of MD, anatomy

15 seats each of MD, community medicine and pharmacology

14 seats of MD, physiology

13 seats each of MD, biochemistry and microbiology

