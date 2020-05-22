25 policemen deployed along tracks to prevent illegal boarding of Shramik trains in Ludhiana

Police force deployed along railway tracks near Dukhniwaran Gurdwara to prevent the illegal boarding of Shramik Special trains in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

After illegal boarding of Shramik Special trains by migrants came to light, Ludhiana police on Friday deployed a force along the railway tracks near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib.

As many as 25 police personnel have been deployed along the tracks to keep a check on the migrants.

After a train departs from Ludhiana railway station, its speed is slow when it crosses Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. Due to this, a number of migrants had been boarding the trains illegally, that is, without having tickets and without undergoing medical screening.

Sources said there are some insiders in the railways as well as police who were involved in helping the migrants board the trains in an illegal way. “Before train departs from railway station, the migrants are called near the tracks and made to sit behind the wall. When train reaches near the gurdwara, the migrants are given a signal to board the train,” they said.

The matter had come to the notice of the senior police officials. The staff was seen asking the migrants travelling in the train to close the entrances of the coaches to avoid the entry of people on the way.

Assistant commissioner of police, Waryam Singh, said, “With the deployment of 25 personnel, no complaint of illegal boarding was received on Friday.”

12 SHRAMIK TRAINS LEFT ON THURSDAY

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said that so far, more than eight lakh migrants have got registered from Ludhiana to travel back to their home states.

“12 trains that left from Ludhiana railway station on Friday had 1,600 passengers in each train. From Saturday, 12 trains will run daily with 1,600 passengers each. Earlier, a train was carrying maximum 1,200 passengers, but now the limit has been increased,” he said.