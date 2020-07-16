Sections
Home / Cities / 25 pvt hospitals, nursing homes slapped with show cause notice for not updating bed status in Pune

25 pvt hospitals, nursing homes slapped with show cause notice for not updating bed status in Pune

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday issued show cause notices to 25 private hospitals and nursing homes for not updating real-time dashboard on bed...

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday issued show cause notices to 25 private hospitals and nursing homes for not updating real-time dashboard on bed information.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal said, “We issued the notices as it was leading to confusion among citizens. We have received media reports and complaints from residents that critical patients are not getting beds in private hospitals.”

The divisional commissionerate has set up the real-time dashboard www.divcommpunecovid.com/ccs for update on bed availability status in Pune city and the region, but authorities found negligence by private hospitals despite instruction.

Agrawal said, “As the information is not regularly updated, patients rush to hospitals only to be denied medical attention citing bed shortage. Regular updating will not cause such situations.”



Officer on special duty at divisional commissioner office Saurabh Rao has appointed five deputy collector-level officers to monitor bed situation in private hospitals.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Wednesday evening issued a show cause notice to a hospital at Baner that denied admission to a Covid-19 patient and suggested another hospital. The patient later died in an ambulance, according to a PMC press statement. PMC also issued notice to a hospital near Pune railway station for overcharging a Covid-19 patient.

Ward officers to act against pvt hospitals

PMC empowers regional ward officers to take action against private hospitals for overcharging and denying admission to patients. The officials are also asked to visit hospitals to verify bed availability status. Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal said that fifteen ward officers had been empowered to take action against private hospitals not following given instructions.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Himachal governor stresses on preserving cultural heritage of tribal areas in state
Jul 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Sachin Pilot, disqualification and the Tenth Schedule: An explainer
Jul 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Man buried alive as retaining wall collapses in Shimla
Jul 16, 2020 18:09 IST
Fly out of Pune trend continues, though lockdown impact felt at Lohegaon airport
Jul 16, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.