25-year-old arrested for rape a week after one-day-old baby found in creek

A week after Manpada and Shil-Daighar police found a one-day-old baby near Dombivli creek on July 19, Manpada police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly had a relation with a minor girl and got her pregnant, following which the minor’s relatives threw the baby near the creek.

A fisherman found the baby and informed Manpada police. The baby was later handed over to Shil-Daighar police due to jurisdiction and an investigation was initiated. The baby is said to be healthy and have been sent to a children’s home in Vashi.

Assistant police commissioner of Dombivli region RD More said, “The baby girl was found crying in mudflats near the creek at Riverwood Park, Desai Gao, Shilphata. Manpada police officers immediately searched nearby areas to find out who all were pregnant. During the search, we found a 15-year-old girl who said it was her baby.”

According to officers, the girl was in a relationship with Roshan Chaudhary, 25, who got her pregnant. Manpada police officers said, “We have registered a case against the accused and arrested him for rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. As their relationship and the crime took place in our jurisdiction, we have registered the case.”

Shil-Daighar police, who filed a separate case for abandonment of the baby, are yet to arrest the accused.