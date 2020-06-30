25-year-old duped of ₹1.05 lakh in an online fraud

Sections
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:34 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

CBD Belapur police on Friday booked an unknown person for cheating a 25-year-old assistant engineer of ₹1.05 lakh in online fraud.

According to the police, the complainant Rajan Jagdale is a resident of Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. He was trying to purchase a two-wheeler online and was looking for contact numbers of dealers on the internet.

The complainant contacted a dealer in Kharghar on June 11. A person posing as an employee at a showroom told him he could avail a discount, said police.

“The caller asked him to transfer ₹1 on a web link, which would help him get a discount for the bike. The complainant completed the web transaction as instructed. Next day, ₹1 lakh was deducted from his account and ₹5000 was deducted a day earlier,” said an officer.



