25-year-old Ludhiana man attacked on the head for confronting speedsters on bike

Confronting two men for riding their motorcycle rashly in his street landed a 25-year-old man in hospital after the duo and their nine aides attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

The accused also allegedly robbed the victim, Arun Kumar, of his gold chain and Rs 50,000 in cash before leaving him bleeding on the road.

In his statement to the police from the hospital, Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Basant Road, said two men, Mohit and Hritik, were speeding in the streets of his colony on a motorcycle. When they passed by him, he confronted them and asked them to slow down to avoid an accident. This led to an altercation, but the two men left soon after.

Kumar said after a while, Mohit and Hritik returned with nine more people and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. When his friend Vishal came to his rescue, they assaulted him as well.

In the melee, the assailants snatched his gold chain and Rs 50,000 in cash that he was carrying. As a crowd gathered, the accused fled, following which onlookers rushed Kumar and his friend to a private hospital.

ASI Karanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said they arrested one of the accused, Gulshan Yadav, on Tuesday. On his disclosure, besides Mohit and Hritik, the other accused were identified as Ankur, Pankaj, Dimpy, Hritik’s mother and his aunt, all residents of Prem Vihar. Their three accomplices remain unidentified.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 379 (theft), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Meharban police station.

“We are investigating the allegations of snatching cash and gold chain, and are working to arrest the remaining accused,” the ASI said.

In a similar case of road rage on October 9, a 60-year-old man was left paralysed after 10 men brutally assaulted him with baseball bats and sticks at his tea shop in Sundar Nagar. Here too, the attack came hours after the victim’s son had an altercation with a scooterist for driving rashly near their shop.