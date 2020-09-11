25-year-old man assaulted by four persons in Greater Noida over personal enmity

A 25-year-old man was assaulted allegedly by four persons in Rabupura in Greater Noida on Thursday. A case has been registered in the matter and the suspects are yet to be arrested.

The victim, Deepak Sharma, is a resident of Kaswan Mohallah and was admitted to a private hospital, where he is now out of danger, after the attack.

Deepak’s cousin Sanjay Sharma, said that his brother was sitting outside his house when four suspects, all identified by their first names, Aslam, Murli, Wasim and Idrish, reached there on two motorcycles and started abusing the victim. “They forcibly made him sit on the motorcycle and took him to some distant place and beat him up. My cousin received injuries in his head and body and informed us. We then informed the police and a team from Rabupura police station reached the spot,” he said.

Sanjay Sharma said his family had named the suspects in some cases of petty crimes (causing hurt etc) and were being pressurised to reach a compromise. “We feel that the four suspects have attacked my cousin over the same issue,” he said.

Vineet Kumar, station house officer, Rabupura police station, said that the victim’s family and the suspects live in the same neighbourhood and share a personal enmity. “Based on a complaint given by the family, we have registered a case against four persons under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 324 (causing hurt with deadly weapon), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. “We have registered a case against the four persons and launched a search to arrest them,” he said.