25-year-old stabbed to death, friend injured while fighting robbers in Tilak Nagar

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death and his friend suffered critical injuries while fighting three masked bike-borne robbers on the street near a public park in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Tuesday night. Both of them were stabbed in their thighs, apparently with a knife by the assailants, who robbed them of their laptop, Rs 45,000 cash and a cell phone, police said on Wednesday.

One of the victims, Ranjan Mishra,25, ran for nearly 100 metres on the road to save his life by hiding at a dark spot behind the park. Police suspect he bled to death, while his friend Dheeraj (identified only by his single name in police records) was rescued from the spot by three passersby, who admitted him to a shospital.

A police officer associated with the investigation said it seems that the two friends had a scuffle with the robbers. “Mishra was stabbed in his right thigh and Dheeraj on his left thigh. Mishra died of excessive bleeding. A case of murder, attempt to murder and armed robbery has been registered,” he said.

Police said they were scanning CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood for clues about the suspects.

Ranjan and Dheeraj worked in a private company but lost their jobs due to Covid-19 pandemic and had recently started a business of delivering products of a leading food and beverage company from their office in Vishnu Garden, police said. The two lived in a rented home in Sagarpur area.

“We only found one injured man (Dheeraj) on the road and did not know that his friend was also attacked and he was hiding behind the park. Dheeraj fell unconscious in the car before he could tell us about his friend (Ranjan Mishra). If we knew about him, we would have taken him to the hospital too,” said Ashish Vohra, who along with two friends and a local resident rushed Dheeraj to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in their car.

Vohra, a property dealer who lives in Tilak Nagar, said he was returning home with his friends – Deepak Chopra and Amit Dhawan – after attending a birthday celebration in Kirti Nagar.

“When we reached near the park, we saw three men whose faces were covered with white towel fleeing on a bike, brandishing firearms or knives. As we turned on the road towards my home, we spotted a man bleeding on the road signalling for help. His scooter was lying nearby,” said Vohra.

The three friends stepped out of the car. Dheeraj fell unconscious after just telling them that he has been robbed. A local resident reached the spot and the four rushed Dheeraj to DDU hospital after informing the police.

“While the doctors were administrating life-saving injections and medicines to the injured men, the police brought another injured man almost half an hour later. The second man was declared brought dead due to excessive bleeding. The policemen told us that the other victim was found near the park, nearly 100m away from the spot where we had found his injured friend,” Vohra added.

Mishra belonged to Samastipur in Bihar and is survived by his parents, wife and a six-month-old child. He had returned from his home town a week ago, Mishra’s brother-in-law Hari Krishna told the police.

Joint commissioner of police (western range) Shalini Singh praised the effort of Vohra and his friends and said that Dheeraj may also have died due to excessive bleeding had he not been taken to the hospital in time.