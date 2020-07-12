Sections
Home / Cities / 25-year-old woman killed as car rams tree

25-year-old woman killed as car rams tree

A 25-year-old woman was killed while four of her family members, including her husband, received minor injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree near...

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 25-year-old woman was killed while four of her family members, including her husband, received minor injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree near Sector 144 Sunday morning.

According to police officers, the accident took place on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway around 6 am when the family was on its way to Delhi from Bihar in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

“The family is from Muzzafarpur in Bihar and was travelling to Delhi for some work. The woman’s husband was driving the car and must have accidentally dozed off when the speeding car lost control and rammed into a tree on the side of the road,” said Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, station house officer, Surajpur police station.

Police officers said that the woman, identified as Ruby Devi, was sitting on the passenger side and did not survive the accident. A call was made to the police helpline and she was taken to the district hospital where she was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities.



“The others also received minor injuries but were discharged in a few hours after receiving treatment. The woman’s body has been sent for an autopsy and will be handed over to the family,” the SHO said.

He added that it was an accident and the family members have not filed any complaint in the matter. Police officers suspect that the deceased was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Jul 13, 2020 01:15 IST
Cops in 31-40 age group worst-hit: Report
Jul 13, 2020 01:14 IST
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Jul 13, 2020 01:03 IST
Monsoon care for furries: Don’t let their muddy paws create a mess
Jul 13, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.