Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 25-year-old woman killed, husband injured in accident at Taloja

25-year-old woman killed, husband injured in accident at Taloja

A 25-year-old woman was killed and her husband suffered injuries in a road accident at Taloja (phase 1) on Tuesday. According to the police, Farid Muhammad Shaikh and her husband...

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 01:03 IST

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan,

According to the police, Farid Muhammad Shaikh and her husband Muhammad Shaikh, 29, were travelling on their two-wheeler when the incident occurred. (HT Photo)

A 25-year-old woman was killed and her husband suffered injuries in a road accident at Taloja (phase 1) on Tuesday.

According to the police, Farid Muhammad Shaikh and her husband Muhammad Shaikh, 29, were travelling on their two-wheeler when the incident occurred. As they were crossing the railway underpass around 8pm, their two-wheeler skidded, and they fell on the road. A trailer, which was also moving in the same direction, hit Farid.

Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector of Taloja police station, said, “Farid suffered severe injuries on her head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by residents but was declared dead on arrival. Her husband also suffered injuries, but he is now stable.”

The trailer driver fled from the spot, leaving behind his vehicle. We have registered a case against him and hope to arrest him soon,” said Chavan.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
by Jayashree Nandi and Anisha Dutta
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
by Rezaul H Laskar
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
by Zia Haq
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

16 dead in blast in Yemen’s Aden airport, 60 injured
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Zomato’s 2020 rewind: From man who placed 1,380 orders to most ordered dish
by Sanya Budhiraja
Chinese court jails 10 Hong Kong democracy activists for up to three years
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
14 more cases of new Covid-19 strain in India; 4 in Delhi
by HT Correspondents
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.