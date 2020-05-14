250 crowd Sangrur Sewa Kendra for registration as labourers

Sections
This was the 3rd day since the Sewa Kendra reopened in the district

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Over 250 people crowded the local Sewa Kendra on Thursday to register as labourers, with the state government depositing Rs 3,000 in accounts of labourers registered with it during the coronavirus pandemic. Women were also among those who had gathered. All of them, however, were sent back as the Sewa Kendras are not yet offering this service, with only 153 designated works being done.

The district has over 27,000 registered labourers and almost all of them had received Rs 6,000 over the past two months. Registration as a labourer is valid for five years, with the government fee kept at Rs 635.

“I have been working as a labourer for years, but was unaware of the benefits of registration,” claimed Kanta Devi, one of those who had queued up.



Sewa Kendra district manager Gurjant Singh said, “Over 250 people arrived at the centre to register themselves, but this service is yet to start. We managed to control the situation with the help of the police.”

Turned away as the state is not offering the service as of now; majority of 27,000-odd registered labourers in the district were given Rs 3,000 a month in accounts as aid due to covid-19 over past two months

