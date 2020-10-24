26,000 visit Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, Kali Mata temple in Kalka on Durga Ashtami

Devotees queuing at Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

On the occasion of Ashtami, over 26,000 devotees visited Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula and Kali Mata temple in Kalka, and donated over ₹14.13 lakh in cash.

The count of devotees was nearly double of what the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board was expecting during Ashwin Navratras.

On Friday– the seventh day of the Navratras—over 21,000 devotees visited the temple; on Saturday, the number was again over 20,000.

As per the information shared by the Board, on Saturday ₹10.99 lakh donations were received at Mansa Devi temple and ₹3.71 lakh at Kali Mata temple.

This festive season, so far over 1.2 lakh devotees have visited the Mansa Devi temple and over 25,000, the Kali Mata temple.