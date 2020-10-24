Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 26,000 visit Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, Kali Mata temple in Kalka on Durga Ashtami

26,000 visit Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, Kali Mata temple in Kalka on Durga Ashtami

On Friday– the seventh day of the Navratras—over 21,000 devotees visited the temple; on Saturday, the number was again over 20,000

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Devotees queuing at Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

On the occasion of Ashtami, over 26,000 devotees visited Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula and Kali Mata temple in Kalka, and donated over ₹14.13 lakh in cash.

The count of devotees was nearly double of what the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board was expecting during Ashwin Navratras.

On Friday– the seventh day of the Navratras—over 21,000 devotees visited the temple; on Saturday, the number was again over 20,000.

As per the information shared by the Board, on Saturday ₹10.99 lakh donations were received at Mansa Devi temple and ₹3.71 lakh at Kali Mata temple.

This festive season, so far over 1.2 lakh devotees have visited the Mansa Devi temple and over 25,000, the Kali Mata temple.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
Oct 24, 2020 23:59 IST
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
Oct 25, 2020 00:00 IST
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Oct 24, 2020 20:19 IST
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
Oct 25, 2020 00:11 IST

latest news

Hooman builds loft for pet corgi in the basement they live in. Watch
Oct 25, 2020 01:07 IST
Telangana to revise budget for FY 2020-21 amid revenue drop due to covid
Oct 25, 2020 01:04 IST
IPL 2020: RCB Predicted XI vs CSK - Kohli likely to retain same playing XI
Oct 25, 2020 00:58 IST
Centre extends the deadline to file tax returns to Dec 31
Oct 25, 2020 00:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.