26 Ludhiana students stuck in Kota reach hometown amid lockdown

Twenty six students from Ludhiana, who were stranded at Rajasthan’s Kota, reached their hometown on Monday afternoon.

Soon after their arrival, they were screened at the civil hospital and were recommended home quarantine for 14 days.

According to district administration officials, the students did not have any symptom of Covid-19.

The students were dropped at their homes by the transport arranged by the district administration.

The students were overjoyed. They said they reached Ludhiana after a 14-hour journey.

The students had gone there to study in different colleges and coaching centres of Kota, but they got stuck due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

They were putting up at paying guest accommodations and were facing issues to manage adequate food.

A 20-year-old student preparing for engineering entrance exams at Kota, Ashish Rana, said, “When the number of positive cases gradually increased to 160 in Kota, I got very upset and was eager to reach Ludhiana. I am thankful to the state government for arranging a bus for the stranded students.”

Another medical student, Parkash Kumar, from Haria village, Ludhiana, said, “I was residing in a paying guest accommodation and before lockdown, I was getting three meals a day. But gradually I started getting only two meals a day. Due to lockdown we had to face difficulties in getting sufficient food. When I got to know that the state government will send buses for stranded students, I felt relaxed. During the entire journey from Kota to Ludhiana, I was thanking God and the government officials.”