26 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally rises to 727

Twenty-six more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 727, officials said.

With 28 more infections on Sunday, Himachal had breached the 700-mark in 94 days.

Seven cases were reported in Kangra district, five in Bilaspur, four each in Una and Solan, three in Shimla, two in Sitapur and one in three in Mandi.

Seven members of three families from Nagrota Bagwan sub-division of Kangra district tested positive for the virus. Deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said a 58-year-old woman from Serathana village of Nagrota Bagwan sub-division, her 33-year-old daughter-in-law and granddaughter, aged six, have been infected.

The family had returned from Mumbai.

A 24-year-old man and his 16-year-old sister from Hatwas village are also among the fresh cases. They have a travel history to Delhi.

Besides, a 42-year-man from Panjlehar village and his daughter, 11, with travel history from Faridabad are among the new patients.

Three cases were reported from Rampur of Shimla. All three had returned from Sonipat of Haryana and were under home quarantine. Authorities have started their contact mapping.

Five cases were reported from Bilaspur. Two of them are members of a family who returned from Delhi. They were under institutional quarantine.

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh witnessed the steepest single-day spike as 45 people tested positive for the virus. Sixteen cases were reported in Hamirpur, fourteen in Kangra, nine in Una, three from Solan, two from Sirmaur, and one from Chamba. Himachal’s tally crossed the 700-mark within two days of recording the cases.

279 ACTIVE CASES

Active cases in the state stand at 279 and 429 people have recovered. Six people have died and eleven migrated out of the state.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 191 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 182 cases. Una has recorded a total of 93 cases, Solan 81 cases, Chamba 44, Bilaspur 37 cases, Sirmaur 34, Shimla 33, Mandi 24, Kullu five, and Kinnaur three cases. Eleven of the 12 districts in Himachal are affected by Covid-19. Lahaul-Spiti is the only Covid-free district so far.