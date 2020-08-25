26-year-old gunned down in Modinagar, victim’s family names MLA’s husband in conspiracy

The police on Tuesday booked five people for the murder of a 26-year-old man in Modinagar late Monday evening.

Based on the complaint submitted by the family of the victim, the police have also named three other persons for criminal conspiracy in the FIR lodged in the case . The three persons booked for criminal conspiracy include the husband of Modinagar MLA. Denying the allegations, the MLA hinted at political conspiracy to frame her husband.

On Monday evening, 26-year-old Akshay Kumar was called outside his house by a few persons who fired several gunshots at him and fled the spot (near Tibra road in Modinagar town). The police said the victim was rushed to the hospital which is run by the MLA Dr Manju Siwach and her husband Dr Devendra Siwach. The victim was declared brought dead at the hospital.

“The victim suffered several gunshots and succumbed to the injuries. His body was sent for an autopsy. Soon after the incident, local residents along with the victim’s family members jammed the main road for about an hour, but left the spot after being pacified by the police. They gave a police complaint and named eight persons, including three for criminal conspiracy,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The victim was arrested last year in a murder case and was out on bail on health grounds, the police said.

The five persons named in the FIR for murder and rioting are Ashwini Singh, Vikas Singh, Sappu Gurjar, Amit Kumar alias Chuhiya and Aditya Kumar alias Vasu. The three named for criminal conspiracy are Ruby Singh, who is wife of suspect Vikas, Dr Devendra Shiwach, and Ashish Kumar who is the husband of a local pradhan of Tibra village.

“The victim has several cases against his name and had been to jail for killing a man named Dipendra Kumar alias Dippan . Kumar was granted bail in November on health grounds,” Jadaun added.

The police said that most of the suspects named in the FIR were from Dipendra’s family or were known to him.

“Ruby Dipendra’s sister and Vikas’ wife. Dipendra was murdered in April , 2019 and since then Akshay had been in jail and came out on bail in November, 2019. Earlier, Akshay and Dipendra were friends but they became rivals after a dispute regarding a canteen which they ran together,” Jadaun added.

MLA Dr Manju Siwach, denied all charges against her husband and said that it is up to the police to conduct a free and fair probe.

“I can only say that my husband’s name has been dragged unnecessarily into the incident. The victim’s family had brought him to our hospital and the on-duty doctor declared him brought dead. After that, my husband also had a look at the patient but he was already dead. Out of nowhere, onTuesday the victim’s family has named my husband in the case. I am sure that it is due to some political motives,” Dr Manju Siwach, said. “One of the reasons I could think of is that after the last year’s murder case, Akshay’s family had approached us to pressurise the police to lodge a counter FIR against Dipendra’s family. But we had denied to interfere in the matter and to take any side. Now, I want the police to probe the ongoing case in a free and fair manner ,” she added.