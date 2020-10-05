Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 26-year-old Ludhiana man shot at by duo on bike, critical

26-year-old Ludhiana man shot at by duo on bike, critical

Victim was standing outside his house in Thapar Colony, chatting with a friend, when the attackers shot him in the stomach and fled.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A police official conducting investigation at Thapar Colony after a youth was shot at in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

A 26-year-old man is battling for life after two motorcycle-borne man shot him from close range outside his house in Thapar Colony on Monday evening.

Police said the victim, Saurav Sharma, 26, and his friend, Prashant Tiwari, had just returned from the gym, when the bikers struck.

As per preliminary investigation, police suspect the attack to be a fallout of personal enmity and have not ruled out involvement of contract killers.

Sharma is under treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.



Tiwari told the police that after returning from the gym, they were having a chat outside Sharma’s house. Meanwhile, two men on a motorcycle arrived there and asked Sharma to accompany them.

When he refused, one of the bikers flashed a gun and shot him from close range before speeding away.

The bullet hit Sharma in the stomach, causing him to collapse, even as Tiwari raised the alarmed and took him to the hospital with the help of locals.

“A case of attempt to murder has been lodged against the unidentified accused. We are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to obtain footage of the crime and identify the accused,” said inspector Jaskanwaljit Singh, SHO, police station Haibowal.

He added that Tiwari does not know the accused, so they were waiting to record Sharma’s statement to ascertain their identity.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST

latest news

Health department to test staff of Sheetla Mata temple during Navratri celebrations
Oct 05, 2020 23:33 IST
Plea in HC seeks nod to allow students use of hostels, PGs to appear for exams
Oct 05, 2020 23:32 IST
1,300 wild animals killed by electrocution in India over a decade: Report
Oct 05, 2020 23:32 IST
District administration plans to establish a new public library in DLF Phase-1
Oct 05, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.